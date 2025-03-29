Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 314.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,096 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 28.2% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,707.84. This trade represents a 43.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $39,353.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,012 shares in the company, valued at $194,334.80. This trade represents a 16.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,414 shares of company stock worth $456,699. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $426.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.54.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

