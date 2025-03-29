Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $99.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.89. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $147.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.