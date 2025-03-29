Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 2.7 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $316.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.27. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $246.43 and a 1-year high of $393.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total value of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,166.90. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,977.35. This trade represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares worth $7,436,255. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CW

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.