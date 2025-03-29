Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,463 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,622,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,234 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,430,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,776,000 after buying an additional 74,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,951,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 158,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE MFG opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

