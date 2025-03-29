Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,367,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.39 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

