WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 600 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.84.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $230.41 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

