WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of WealthTrak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IVW stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average of $99.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

