WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Invests $3.72 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.1% of WealthTrak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $39.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

