WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Takes $295,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

