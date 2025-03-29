WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,136,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NMI by 264.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,809 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,122,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2,446.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 175,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 168,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,957,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,946,000 after buying an additional 145,591 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at NMI
In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NMIH opened at $36.00 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
