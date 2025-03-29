WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 6,924 Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Irth Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,883,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 576,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 327,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 3rd quarter worth $15,845,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,870,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,647,000.

PZZA opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $68.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.02%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

