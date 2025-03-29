WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 168 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Stock Down 1.4 %

PC Connection stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $77.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.79.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

