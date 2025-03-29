Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stake Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 7,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,167.54. This trade represents a 38.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478 over the last ninety days. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Z

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.