Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,037,323 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $1,032,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.11. The trade was a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $1,839,686 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

