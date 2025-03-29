Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Purchased Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Zoom Video Communications stock on March 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/3/2025.

ZM stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $111,110.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $425,240.76. This represents a 20.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $192,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,532.72. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 371,746 shares of company stock worth $29,689,595 in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $751,908,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,444,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,396 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,480 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after buying an additional 1,247,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

