101,281 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Bcwm LLC

Bcwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 101,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. Altria Group makes up about 1.9% of Bcwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,273,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,681,000 after purchasing an additional 76,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

