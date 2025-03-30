16,896 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,896 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.55 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $115.78 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.71.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

