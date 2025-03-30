7,000 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Duolingo by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $1,622,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,977,030.40. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.23, for a total transaction of $3,362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,208.56. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,389,695. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.08.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $315.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.74 and a 200-day moving average of $323.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 172.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

