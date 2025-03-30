Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €44.44 ($48.30) and traded as high as €44.78 ($48.67). Accor shares last traded at €44.22 ($48.07), with a volume of 654,205 shares.

Accor Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.48.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

