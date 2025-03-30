ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.91. 374,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,379,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

ACM Research Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.61.

In other ACM Research news, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,899,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,060. The trade was a 62.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 9,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $276,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 755,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,897,610. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,329. Corporate insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Cim LLC raised its position in ACM Research by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ACM Research by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

