Allianz SE Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 219,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $234.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.79. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

