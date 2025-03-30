Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,112 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

