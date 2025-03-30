American Money Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $174.65 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

