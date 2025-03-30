Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.65. Ampliphi Biosciences shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 6,450 shares trading hands.

Ampliphi Biosciences Price Performance

About Ampliphi Biosciences

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.

