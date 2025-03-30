Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,992,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,431 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CGI were worth $327,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CGI by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,844,000 after acquiring an additional 79,362 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 182.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,808,000 after purchasing an additional 308,040 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CGI by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 96,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 19.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $98.09 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.92 and a 52 week high of $122.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. Research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1039 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CGI’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

GIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

