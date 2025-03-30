Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,875,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $741,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,282,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $8,871,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

Bank of America Stock Down 3.1 %

BAC opened at $41.24 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $313.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.