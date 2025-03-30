Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,081 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 25,989 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $21,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,299,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,182,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,361 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,712,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,088,484,000 after buying an additional 1,458,084 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 10,269,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $159,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,358,533 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,060,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,669,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,748 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Barrick Gold declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOLD

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.