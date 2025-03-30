Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) Price Hits $130.10 on Major Exchanges

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Binance Staked SOL token can currently be purchased for about $130.10 or 0.00156905 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Staked SOL has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $1.89 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Staked SOL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,758.71 or 0.99809654 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,318.71 or 0.99278994 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Binance Staked SOL

Binance Staked SOL launched on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 7,903,673 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official website is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance.

Binance Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 7,903,671.67356853. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 131.7161698 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2,157,878.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Staked SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Staked SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Staked SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.