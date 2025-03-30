Blair William & Co. IL Has $9.85 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. This represents a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $237.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.32 and its 200 day moving average is $270.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

