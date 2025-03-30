Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,360,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,341 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $41,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Citigroup lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.