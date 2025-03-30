Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $468.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $508.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

