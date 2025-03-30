Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 33,854 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,854 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8 %

Pfizer stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

