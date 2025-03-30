Bullseye Investment Management LLC Makes New $681,000 Investment in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 67,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of IGLD stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.