Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Down 41.5% in March

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CPAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $492.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.63.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.04 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.