CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,405,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,534 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $352,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $1,196,258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,728,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,237.7% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,701,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,591,000 after buying an additional 1,574,386 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ICE opened at $174.65 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $177.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

