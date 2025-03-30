CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,072,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,455 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $246,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USB

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.