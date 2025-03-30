Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 296,288 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $354,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of SAP by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $267.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The company has a market cap of $329.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.73.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

