ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 250,938 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $244,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

