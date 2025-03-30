Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $20,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $432.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $313.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.41. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.51 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

