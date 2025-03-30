dForce USD (USX) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001202 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $15.43 million and approximately $132.59 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00011643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00103545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00007202 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000384 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249,042.72 or 2.99953241 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,453,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,453,332 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,453,332.51134857 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99832163 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

