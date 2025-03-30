DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 32,385 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 120.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,385 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,714,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,182,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $158,011,000 after purchasing an additional 840,423 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $91,714,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,735,000 after acquiring an additional 625,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average of $126.81.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

