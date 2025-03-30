DnB Asset Management AS Sells 52,327 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,327 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 66.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 141,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $91.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

