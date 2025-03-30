Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosts Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $267,529,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 694.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 76,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,818,000 after acquiring an additional 67,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 459,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,170,000 after purchasing an additional 58,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $973.54 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $874.98 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,027.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,077.12.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,151.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

