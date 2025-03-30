DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Cloud Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in DT Cloud Acquisition by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DT Cloud Acquisition by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 233,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,654,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,332,000.

Get DT Cloud Acquisition alerts:

DT Cloud Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYCQ opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. DT Cloud Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

DT Cloud Acquisition Company Profile

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.