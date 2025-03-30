Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Up 40.9% in March

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 950,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of ECC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.04. 608,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,634. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 44.67%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Activity at Eagle Point Credit

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 1,087 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $25,001.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,001. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

