Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the February 28th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Element Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,224,000 after buying an additional 29,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE ESI traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,909. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.