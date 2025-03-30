EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 333,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 115,315 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,069,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,092,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,968,000 after acquiring an additional 64,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,868,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.03.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

