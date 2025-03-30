EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 2,311 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 513.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Insmed by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Insmed by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Insmed by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,444,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,742,347.58. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 33,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $2,674,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,168,487.70. The trade was a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,957 shares of company stock worth $42,992,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $77.99 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $84.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The business had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

