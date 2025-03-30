F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.00 and traded as low as $18.75. F & M Bank shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 300 shares.

F & M Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

F & M Bank Announces Dividend

About F & M Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. F & M Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

