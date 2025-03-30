F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.00 and traded as low as $18.75. F & M Bank shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 300 shares.
F & M Bank Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.
F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.77%.
F & M Bank Announces Dividend
About F & M Bank
F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.
