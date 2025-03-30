Fei USD (FEI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,990.21

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001148 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $12,990.21 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00004629 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00027037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00003571 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 3,456,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,198,070 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 3,456,288.73046742 with 3,198,069.65661718 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95341476 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $11,976.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

